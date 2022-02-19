Vikram’s Cobra Wraps-Up Shooting; Team Celebrates With a Blast

After a three-year struggle, Chiyaan Vikram’s highly awaited movie Cobra has finally wrapped filming. Director R. Ajay Gnanamuthu made the wrap-up announcement by sharing clips from the celebrations, where the Mahaan star is seen cutting a cake with his crew and smiling for group shots. Ajay wrote a touching statement praising Vikram and the entire team for successfully sailing through all the problems and obstacles, adding that he will be forever grateful to everyone involved in the process.

Gnanamuthu wrote “IT’S A WRAP. Close to 3 years of filming comes to an end. My sincere thanks to Chiyaan Vikram sir, and my entire team who trusted me, sailed through all the struggles and difficult times with me and believed in the vision of Cobra. Forever indebted to each one of you.”

IT’S A WRAP!! Close to 3 years of filming comes to an end!! My sincere thanks to #ChiyaanVikram sir ❤️ and my entire team who trusted me, sailed through all the struggles and difficult times with me and believed in the vision of #Cobra !! Forever indebted to each one of u! 🤗🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/NeJIEt4Rdx— Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) February 15, 2022

The entire team afterwards had a party to celebrate the completion. The Cobra filmmaker also shared some BTS from their party and thanked Lalith Kumar, the producer of the film in another tweet.

Wrap up party #Cobra !! So much travel, so many struggles but you all stood together like rock-solid pillars!! and “Thanks” will be a small word to express our gratitude and love v hav for you Lalit sir for d trust u had on this young team and trusted us to go the extra mile!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AmhJPZ9xpR— Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) February 17, 2022

Vikram completed the shot for Cobra a few days ago. According to reports, the actor would be seen in this spy thriller drama experimenting on several personas.

Ajay Gnanamuthu announced the news by sharing photos of Vikram with the cast and staff on the shoot. The staff toasted the occasion by slicing a cake with the actor.

The filmmaker expressed his joy calling this a “magical experience.” He was all praise and called Vikram an “acting monster.” His tweet further read, “Woah!! Finally, Chiyaan Vikram sir wraps up his shoot for Cobra. Loved working with you sir. Shall keep these memories very close to my heart”.

Woah!! Finally #ChiyaanVikram sir wraps up his shoot for #Cobra 🔥🔥.. What a magical experience this has been!! Loveddddddddd working with you sir.. You are for sure an acting monster!! 🔥🔥🔥 Shall keep these memories very close to my heart ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rZ98YIkKgU— Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) January 5, 2022

The film also marks the acting debut of Irfan Pathan, the former India cricketer. In Cobra, he will be seen as a Turkish Interpol officer. Srinidhi Shetty makes her Tamil debut as well.

AR Rahman created the soundtrack for the film, which was produced by Lalith Kumar’s 7 Screen and will be distributed in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

