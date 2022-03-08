Vikram’s Long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram to Hit Theatres in June? What we Know

Chiyaan Vikram has joined forces with Gautham Menon for the action-drama Dhruva Natchathiram. The film is one of Vikram’s most anticipated but also long-delayed ventures. Not long ago there were reports that the film will hit theatres in June.

Vikram began dubbing for his part, while the makers are busy in patchwork. According to reports, Vikram will complete dubbing for the movie by this week, and the project will begin post-production work soon, setting the stage for its June release.

There were also reports that since Vikram’s Ponniyin Selvan has been pushed from summer to September, the star is keen on presenting Dhruva Natchathiram this summer, most likely in June.

Dhruva Natchathiram is said to be a spy thriller, and its development started in 2016. However, it has been put on hold since 2018 owing to Gautham Menon’s budgetary restrictions. Now, a prominent production house that is working on a handful of films with the filmmaker will assist the director in the distribution of Dhruva Natchathiram.

Advertisement

Apart from Vikram, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Raadhika, Parthiban, and Dhivya Dharshini are among the ensemble cast members, while Vinayakan is believed to portray the antagonist. The soundtrack was composed by Harris Jayaraj, while the editing was done by Anthony.

Meanwhile, Vikram’s Cobra, helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, is nearing completion, and the star will have back-to-back releases. He will also be seen in Ponniyin Selvan following Cobra. The actor is also working on a project with filmmaker Pa Ranjith. Gautham Menon, on the other hand, has films, including Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, at various stages of production.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.