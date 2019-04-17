SPONSORED BY
Vikram's Special Clip from Kadaram Kondan Released by Director as Birthday Gift, See Here

Director Rajesh M Selva shared a special making video from 'Kadaram Kondan' as actor Vikram turned 53 today.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
Vikram in Kadaram Kondan
As Vikram turned 53 today, the makers of Kadaram Kondan released a special making clip from the film. Kadaram Kondan, directed by Rajesh M Selva, is an action-thriller, which will also feature Akshara Haasan and Pooja Kumar opposite the Saamy Square actor. The film is being produced by Akshara's father and actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan.

Selva took to Twitter and shared a video, captioning the post, "Happiest birthday to our own #ChiyaanVikram! ❤️ The energy u bring in to the crew & the positivity u transform to the project is amazing!Looking forward for more such collaborations in future.. 😉👍🏼Wishing u a very successful and promising years ahead my dear KK! ❤️#KadaramKondan."

The one-minute-long video features Vikram in his look from the film, where he is seen sporting a stylish grey beard and spiked, slick hairdo. He is dressed in an all black ensemble, looking dapper as ever. He can be seen blowing smoke rings in the the air, while he flaunts big guns and practices killing the outlaws.

In the other half of the clip, Vikram shows-off his lean and tattooed body, as he poses for the camera wearing handcuffs. He is also seen suited up in some part of the clip, looking his stylish, suave self. See clip featuring Vikram here:




After the release of Kadaram Kondan, Vikram will shoot for Mahaveer Karna. The film is touted to be a mega-budget directorial by RS Vimal, who is best known for directing Ennu Ninte Moideen.

