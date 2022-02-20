Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur’s Unseen Haldi Photos Show Newlyweds Had A Ball At Their Wedding

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on Friday, February 18, in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple shared pictures from their traditional ceremony on Instagram on Saturday. Now, on Sunday, the newlyweds shared pictures from their Haldi ceremony and show that they had a ball at their pre-wedding ceremonies. In the pictures, Vikrant was seen wearing a traditional Nehru jacket and kurta-pajama while Sheetal was dressed in a gorgeous yellow lehenga.

Soon after, Vikrant was seen wearing just his gunjee and dhoti while he was covered with turmeric paste. His bride Sheetal, who was also smeared with the paste, was seen applying haldi on Vikrant’s face. Vikrant shared the pictures with the caption, “Kurta faad haldi," hinting that his clothes were ripped apart during the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti. She was seen in a few pictures from the ceremony as well. Taking to the comments section of the post, Sumona wrote, “Major Missing happening." Designer Masaba Gupta commented, “Congratulations." Ronit Roy wrote, “All the best Wish you a blissful life together."

Vikrant and Sheetal have been together since 2015. In November 2019, they got engaged in an intimate ceremony. Earlier on Valentine’s Day, several reports surfaced online, confirming the duo registering their marriage, in presence of his family members. “Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy,” a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed. However, there was no official confirmation.

On the work, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Love Hostel along with Sanya Malhotra. The film also stars Bobby Deol in the lead. The trailer was recently released and it showed Vikrant and Sanya as a star-crossed couple who are trying to fight for their love as a mercenary chase them.

