Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Mumbaikar To Release In May? Here's What We Know

One of the most awaited movies of 2022, Mumbaikar finally has a release date. Directed by Santosh Sivan, Mumbaikar is an action thriller that boasts of a stellar ensemble led by Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala and Sachin Khedekar.

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, the movie will be released in cinemas in summer 2022. Citing a source close to the development of the movie, Pinkvilla reported, “Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey finished shooting for Mumbaikar last year. The makers wanted to release the film in 2021, but had to delay the same because of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The report mentioned that the makers of the film have decided to release the movie in the month of May. However, the date of release is yet to be decided.

“The plan is to release it theatrically, but whether they finally release it in cinemas or take the OTT route will be decided next week. They will make the announcement soon,” the source cited by Pinkvilla further added.

Meanwhile, Vikrant had shared the first look of the film on his birthday last year. The poster of the film featured the cast of the movie. The 37-year-old actor had added in the caption, “This birthday is doubly special for me. Thank you for all your heartfelt wishes and love. I’m glad to share with you all the first look of my next film Mumbaikar. Gratitude.”

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express Vikrant Massey had described his experience of working with Sivan and Vijay. “Santosh Sivan is an institution. He has been making cinema for 30 years, as a cinematographer, as a director. They have a very very different style of working in the South, he is so fast.” The actor added, “I have learned so much about efficiency from him, from working on Mumbaikar. He is the most efficient technician I’ve ever worked with,” the actor had said.

He further told The Indian Express that even though he shot with Vijay for only three nights, he learned how much hard work the Tamil actor puts in. “I saw how much hard work he puts in his work, his humility, it is very humbling to see someone like that. After seeing so much success, he still desires to do better every passing day. Working with him was quite inspiring, and in so many ways I aspire to do that too,” Vikrant had said.

