Vikrant Massey Announces Release Date of His Upcoming Sci-fi Film 'Cargo' with Mirazpur Touch

Indian sci-fi comedy film Cargo made waves in the international film circuit last year. It was screened at the 2019 MAMI Film Festival and was selected for 15 more international film festivals. An official announcement revealed that the film after a long delay has found a home. Cargo starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in the leads, will stream on Netflix, September 9 onwards.

The lead pair has worked together earlier in the popular series, Mirzapur. Vikrant took to social media to make the announcement of the film’s release in Mirzapur style. He wrote, “CARGO ENTERING 09-09-2020 only on @netflix_in “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey87) on Aug 25, 2020 at 2:22am PDT

The science-fiction film set in space is written and directed by debutante Arati Kadav. It is jointly bankrolled by Kadav, Shlok Sharma, Navin Shetty and Anurag Kashyap. Cargo was expected to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, in the United States on March 13, which was cancelled due to Covid-19 situation.

Cargo follows a female astronaut who meets a rather aloof astronaut on a spacecraft. The story shows how she gains cognizance of the enigmatic shipments which land on the craft through her expedition.

Next, Vikrant is awaiting the release of the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The comedy satire starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles will get a direct-to-digital release.

Vikrant will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in the upcoming mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba directed by Vinil Mathew. Next is his upcoming comedy Ginny Weds Sunny co-starring Yami Gautam. He also has 14 Phere to look forward to. The film directed by Devanshu Singh will star Kriti Kharbanda opposite Vikrant.