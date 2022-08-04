Vikrant Massey Cheers For Indian Team At The Commonwealth Games 2022; See Pics

Vikrant Massey is currently in Birmingham. Wondering for what? He’s cheering for the Indian team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games which are currently underway. Recently, the Forensic actor’s picture surfaced on social media in which he was spotted boosting the morale of Indian players inside the table tennis arena. Lifting up the Indian flag, Massey went to watch the Table Tennis match where India won the Gold medal. For the unversed, the team comprised of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, and Sharath Kamal defeated Singapore to win the gold medal.

Earlier on Wednesday, Massey shared a couple of pictures on his social media handle as he posed outside the venue of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The star opted for a classy formal look in a grey suit that was accessorized with statement shoes. While sharing the photos online, Vikrant Massey wrote, “Time to celebrate our Gold Medal wins”.

Earlier, Vikrant along with ace swimmer Sajan Prakash also celebrated the launch of the Longines HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games Watch in India in Delhi. “I really wish Sajan Prakash all the very best and keep my fingers crossed that he gets us the medals with his spell at the Games. As a proud Indian, I would love to see India at the top of the medal tally,” actor said during the event. Later, Massey also took to social media to share a photo alongside the swimmer wherein the duo was spotted doing a handshake. While sharing the picture online, Massey wrote, “All the best Sajan Prakash! Make every Indian proud.”

On the professional front, Vikrant Massey last shared the screen space with Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai, and Rohit Roy in the psychological thriller film, Forensic. He currently has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Gaslight, Sector 36, Mumbaikar, and Yaar Jigri.

