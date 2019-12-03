Vikrant Massey Confirms Engagement to Girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in Private Roka Ceremony

Actor Vikrant Massey broke the hearts of several girls after he recently confirmed rumours getting engaged to his girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. In an interview to Koimoi, Massey confirmed about the engagement but chose not to divulge any more details about his wedding.

"I think I will speak like about this at the right time. Yes, we had a very small private function in the house. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time," the actor said.

Massey has been dating his ALTBalaji's web-series Broken But Beautiful co-star and on-screen wife Sheetal Thakur for over four years now. The Roka ceremony reportedly took place sometime during mid-November in the presence of family members and close friends.

The rumours started doing the rounds after both Massey and Sheetal kept their fans on social media glued with their posts together. On Vikrant's birthday, Sheetal took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of them together and captioned it, "Happy happy birthday to the light of my life."

Here are a few more pictures of Massey and Sheetal together, where the duo looks exceptionally adorable and too much in love:

The second season of Broken But Beautiful featuring Vikrant and Harleen Sethi has started to stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

On the work front, Massey will next be seen in the Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak where he will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone. The film is on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and will be released on January 10, 2020.

