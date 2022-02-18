Vikrant Massey Gets Married to Sheetal Thakur; Shamita Shetty is Seeking Therapy After Bigg Boss 15

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are finally man and wife. The Mirzapur actor got married to his long time girlfriend on Friday in an intimate ceremony. Although the couple has not shared any wedding photos, netizens have shared some snippets from their traditional wedding. In the photos, Sheetal can be seen wearing a red lehenga, whereas Vikrant is wearing a white sherwani paired with a pink turban. The photos also give a glimpse of the beautifully decorated mandap.

Shamita Shetty is a well-known face in Bigg Boss. Her first attempt remained incomplete as she had to exit the competition in-between owing to her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding. She then came in and Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 and was among the top five contestants in both cases, but couldn’t win the trophy. However, the actress found her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss OTT. Now, in a recent interview, she spoke about the psychological fallout of being a part of Bigg Boss.

BTS member J-Hope celebrates his 28th birthday today and it has been reported that he will spend his special day with his family years after he made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013. The rapper, also known as Jung Hoseok and fondly called Hobi by fans, had to celebrate his birthday away from home as he pursued his career as an artist. A video from 2014 shows how J-Hope got emotional when he celebrated his first birthday amidst BTS members and viewed a video message from his family.

Samantha has once again sent the internet into a tizzy with her dance moves on Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu song ‘Halamathi Habibo’. The song originally features Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde. It is from their upcoming Tamil-language movie ‘Beast’. The lyrical video, that also includes some behind-screen snippets, has so far racked up more than 45 million views and 2.8 million likes. This scintillating dance track is the new trend now with its Arabic flavour and Tamil folk music striking really hard.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent the internet into a tizzy as he shared a photo of him donating blood. The ‘Vikram Vedha’ star actor informed on his social media that his blood group is of a rare type, and hospitals often fall short of it which is why he decided to donate.

