Vikrant Massey Happy To Be Home On Birthday, Says 'Been Spending It On Sets For Past 6-7 Years'

Actor Vikrant Massey, who turns 33 today, is glad to be home on his special day. While work and projects made him spend his birthday mostly on the sets, the lockdown gave him an opportunity to celebrate it with his family this time.

In an interview, he revealed his birthday plans with fiance Sheetal Thakur and said, “I have been spending my birthday on the sets for the past six-seven years. Since 2018, I have mostly been out of the city, as most of my films have been shot outdoors. After two years, I’m home for longer than a week,” he said.

“I’ll cook pavbhaji, I have bought all its ingredients, and maybe kheer as well. But probably, my mother and Sheetal will end up doing all the cooking,” he added.

As the nation is trying to come to terms with social distancing and self isolation, in an effort to fight the Covid-19 virus, Vikrant has made the break productive. “I am not constantly checking the clock to see how much time I have left. I’m reading scripts and books at leisure, writing in my journal and doing the household chores,” he shared, adding that he also gets to spend time with his would-be.

Talking about his upcoming projects, the actor was scheduled to shoot in Haridwar with Taapsee Pannu for Haseen Dillruba, after his last venture Chhapaak. But the plans have gone awry. “We would have finished the film in two weeks. Now, my schedule for the year has gone for a toss,” sighs Vikrant. His next release Ginny Weds Sunny, co starring Yami Gautam has also been pushed, along with another new project he was going to feature in.

Follow @News18Movies for more