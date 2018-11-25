English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vikrant Massey: I Am Not Chasing Stardom, I Am Chasing Good Content and Relatability
Vikrant Massey says his new Alt Balaji show Broken is an urban love story that allowed him to tap into a lot of emotions, including angst, failure and hope.
Vikrant Massey feels that in the coming years, there will be no big or small films. There will be just good and bad films. (Image: Instagram/Vikrant Massey)
Currently basking in the praise for his performance in Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur, Vikrant Massey has four exciting projects lined up for release in 2019.
But before it, the 31-year-old actor is gearing up for the launch of his first romantic outing, Alt Balaji’s Broken, which premieres on November 27.
Here, in a free-wheeling chat, Vikrant talks about the web series, his diverse filmography across varied platforms, starting work at 16, his aspirations and nepotism.
From its trailer, Broken looks like a love story but not quite. What is it about?
It’s not a quintessential love story. It doesn’t just explore different dynamics of falling in love but also celebrates loss. It’s a story of two people who have had their fair share of heartbreak, crying, humiliation, and how they go through their issues and in the process, become one.
Tell us about your character.
Veer is a hardworking investment banker who wants to secure his future, his family. He gets married at a young age to the girl he is madly in love with. But then something happens and his life turns upside down overnight, rendering all his money, ambitions pointless, and giving him an alternate perspective in life.
After A Death in the Gunj, it’d have been ideal to do more films, but this is your second web series, releasing 10 days after Mirzapur…
I have had three web releases this year. Four feature films are coming next year. It has been a semi-conscious decision to experiment with different genres and platforms, but stick to quality content all the while. My primary agenda is good content.
What has changed since A Death in the Gunj?
After A Death in the Gunj, I have had writers who have written characters keeping me in mind, who have started to think that I could be entrusted with more responsibility. There’s a certain amount of self-belief today, especially with regard to my own credibility and also my own belief as to how entertainment is going to be consumed in the coming time.
Though your performances have been appreciated, you haven’t done hero-like roles yet. If not Bollywood’s quintessential hero, then what is the big dream?
Being a quintessential hero has never been my aspiration. I have always been an alternative kind of a child while growing up. My big aspiration, without sounding pompous, is to be known as one of the best actors we have had. I don’t know what stardom is. I have never tasted it, I am not aware of it and I really don’t know what it means.
I want to be able to enjoy and talk about my performances. I want my audiences to feel what I am feeling on screen, whether it’s through a laptop or a 70mm screen. If they don’t, that will be my biggest failure.
You’re a trained dancer and have also worked with Shiamak Davar. How did acting happen?
It was my school teachers who thought that maybe I could do something in performing arts and I just went ahead with it. I was already working with Shiamak when I was in college first year. When I was 16, an opportunity came my way and I took it up because I had no other choice. And I thought instead of going to a film school, I’d rather get on-ground experience. The things that I wanted to do at 24-25, I did at 16-17. And it has helped so much. Every single day that I have spent on a film/TV set has made me who I am today.
As an outsider, do you think being from a famous film family helps in Bollywood?
I certainly believe that nepotism exists. There’s no denying it. But there are free and fair opportunities also. Otherwise I wouldn’t have been sitting here and talking to you.
Upcoming projects?
There is RSVP’s Yaar Jigri with Sunny Singh. Then there is Pind Daan, through which Seema Pahwa is making her directorial debut. I also have Cargo with Shweta Tripathi and Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.
