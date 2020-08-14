MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda's Comedy Film Set For July 2021 Release

Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda's Comedy Film Set For July 2021 Release

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda pair up for the first time for director Devanshu Singh's quirky comedy, 14 Phere.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 8:27 PM IST
Share this:

Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda will pair up for the first time in a quirky, contemporary social comedy, which will hit the screens on July 9 next year.

The movie titled 14 Phere is directed by Chintu Ka Birthday co-director Devanshu Singh.

"The script hit me hard. The ideology of the film and the thought behind the story is something that has been with me, individually. When I heard the script, it felt like two halves becoming one. I would have been a fool to let go of this film. It is a beautiful story that speaks of things relevant in today's times. I am looking forward to working with Kriti. I have seen her films and she is a very good actor! Can't wait to get started," said Vikrant.

Kriti calls 14 Phere a "socially relevant, promising and fun script".

"From the moment I heard the script, I found myself extremely excited. It's led by a great team headed by Devanshu, whose previous work I admire. I absolutely love the character of Aditi that I will be portraying in this film. I think I've become Aditi already. I'm looking forward to sharing screen space with Vikrant who's a terrific actor," she said.

Devanshu shared that 14 Phere is a full-blown family entertainer.

"(It is) A contemporary social comedy with elements of romance, comedy of errors, lots of emotions, adventures-misadventures, and celebrations. It's full of surprises," he said.

Next Story
Loading