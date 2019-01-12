GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vikrant Massey on Working with Female Directors: I Can Connect with Them on a Personal Level

Vikrant Massey says he loves working with women directors because of their emotional functionality.

IANS

Updated:January 12, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vikrant Massey on Working with Female Directors: I Can Connect with Them on a Personal Level
Vikrant Massey in a still from A Death In The Gunj.
Loading...
Actor Vikrant Massey's last few projects have been with women directions, and one of the biggest movie he has signed is with Meghna Gulzar. He says he loves working under female directors.

After starring in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do, Konkana Sen Sharma’s A Death in the Gunj and Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha, Vikrant is now working on Seema Pahwa's Pind Daan, Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Gulzar's Chaapaak, which will begin shooting in March. 

"From my experience I can affirm that I don't really know how women see the world like, but it seems to be quite different than how men do," Vikrant told IANS.

"Women are far more compassionate, empathetic, sensitive and emotional in comparison to men. It's a highly sacred position to be in and there is definitely a reason behind it. It's their sense of owning a powerful core with a lining of a soft edge to it," he added.

As for his projects with women at the helm, Vikrant said, "I like being a vital part of a women's story. I love working with women directors because of their emotional functionality and I can undeniably connect with them on a fairly personal level."

Vikrant has also starred in several TV shows, including Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Qubool Hai. He was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur and Alt Balaji’s Broken but Beautiful.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram