Vikrant Massey on Working with Female Directors: I Can Connect with Them on a Personal Level

Actor Vikrant Massey's last few projects have been with women directions, and one of the biggest movie he has signed is with Meghna Gulzar. He says he loves working under female directors.After starring in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do, Konkana Sen Sharma’s A Death in the Gunj and Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha, Vikrant is now working on Seema Pahwa's Pind Daan, Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Gulzar's Chaapaak, which will begin shooting in March."From my experience I can affirm that I don't really know how women see the world like, but it seems to be quite different than how men do," Vikrant told IANS."Women are far more compassionate, empathetic, sensitive and emotional in comparison to men. It's a highly sacred position to be in and there is definitely a reason behind it. It's their sense of owning a powerful core with a lining of a soft edge to it," he added.As for his projects with women at the helm, Vikrant said, "I like being a vital part of a women's story. I love working with women directors because of their emotional functionality and I can undeniably connect with them on a fairly personal level."Vikrant has also starred in several TV shows, including Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Qubool Hai. He was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur and Alt Balaji’s Broken but Beautiful.