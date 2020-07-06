Vikrant Massey Opens Up About Unfair System, Says He Was Nominated For An Award But Not Invited to the Ceremony

Actor Vikrant Massey, who debuted in Bollywood seven years ago with Lootera, opened up about the unfair hierarchy that exists in Bollywood, which gives certain importance to some actors over others.

In a recent interview, Vijrant was asked about his tweet regarding Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal not being invited for the announcement of their own films getting released on OTT. Vikrant said that he had faced a similar situation in about an award function, where he was nominated for a Jury Award but not invited to the function itself.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “That was about the hierarchical system in the industry and making a film with a popular star is alright as film-making is a business, afterall. But with regards to the tweet, I was saying that the other actors should have been invited as well. It has happened to me too. I remember, I was nominated for the Best Actor Jury category in a popular award function, but wasn’t invited to the event. So, should I be hurt by that? No. It doesn’t matter to me kyunki system hi aisa hai. I am only focused on work.”

Previously Kunal Kemmu had tweeted about not being invited to a Disney+ Hotstar event, where the news of his film Loot Case being released on that platform was being announced, while the "bigger stars" were invited.

"Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai," he wrote.

To this, Vikrant replied, "Fair & Lovely se FAIR toh hata diya... Par yeh system kab FAIR hoga??? (The word Fair has been removed from Fair and Lovely, but when will this system be fair?)"

Take a look below:





Fair & Lovely se FAIR toh hata diya...

Par yeh system kab FAIR hoga??? https://t.co/fBYeM0ICij — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) June 30, 2020

Vikrant was last seen in Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone. He will be next seen in Haseen Dilruba with Taapsee Pannu.

Follow @News18Movies for more