Vikrant Massey Opens Up on Bagging Role in Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak'

After a series of continuous success in TV shows, digital platforms and a few films, Vikrant has finally joined hands with Meghna on her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 23, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
Vikrant Massey Opens Up on Bagging Role in Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak'
Image: Deepika Padukone/Twitter-Vikrant Massey/Instagram
Actor Vikrant Massey has finally made it to a Meghna Gulzar film. With amazing acting skills and his versatile performances, Vikrant has already proved himself to be one of the most promising actors in Bollywood.

After a series of continuous success in TV shows, digital platforms and a few films, Vikrant has finally joined hands with Meghna on her upcoming film Chhapaak, based on the story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

While Deepika Padukone will be playing the lead role of Malti, Vikrant is paired opposite her.

Vikrant, who has earlier worked with directors like Konkana SenSharma, Karan Anshuman and Santosh Singh, is really excited to do his first with Meghna.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Vikrant said, “I was really excited and kind of surprised also. It was really overwhelming when I got the confirmation call from Meghna. Also, to be collaborating with her and Deepika is a part of it; it's something that I am really looking forward to."

When Vikrant was asked about the love and appreciation that he has received from his fans, he said, “It feels very heart-warming that entire time when the film was announced on the 19th December. As I said, the emails, the tweets and the things that were written in the media, they were really heartwarming. Right now, all I am really focused on is sort of repaying their trust back by being consistent. It feels great. I don't think an actor can ask for more when something like this happens."

Vikrant started his acting career with TV roles, where he also played a role in TV’s hit show Balika Vadhu. He has also been a part of popular web series like Broken But Beautiful and Mirzapur. He has also played one of the lead roles in Death In The Gunj.
