Vikrant Massey: OTT Used to Have Lot of Sex, Unnecessary Abuses But It's Far More Professional Today | Exclusive

Vikrant Massey, who is currently receiving praises for ZEE5’s original film ‘Forensic,’ has said that OTT platforms have evolved for the better over the years. The actor made his web debut with the YouTube mini series ‘Rise’ in 2017. At the time, there were not many OTT platforms available in the country.

Today, Vikrant has become one of the popular faces in the Indian OTT space and has several acclaimed web projects like ‘Mirzapur,’ ‘Broken But Beautiful,’ ‘Made In Heaven,’ and ‘Criminal Justice’ to his credit.

“When I started off there were hardly any streaming platforms. I think Netflix was the only one that was there and people were making independent things on YouTube. When we started off it was almost like a rush. There was everything available and a lot of people initially saw a lot of content where people were abusing very freely and there was a lot of sex, there were unnecessary abusive languages but now with giants like ZEE5, Prime Video coming in, a lot of things have found a certain way or shape. I don’t blame those guys because a lot of people did not know what to do with so much freedom available. We did go overboard but I think there’s a form in structure and far more professionalism today,” the actor told us.

Vikrant further said that OTT has given him better opportunities to explore his acting potential beyond cinema and TV. “With regards to my work, I’m really grateful I’m still getting an opportunity to work because very seldom do you come across someone who’s been acting for nearly 18 years and I’m just 35 and people are still supporting me in my endeavours. OTT has really changed a lot of things for me in a very positive way,” he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Forensic’ reunites Vikrant with director Vishal Furia after the critically-acclaimed season one of Disney+ Hotstar show ‘Criminal Justice’. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam movie of the same name starring Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas.

When asked what new they’d tried to bring to the table with the remake, Vikrant said, “Comparisons are bound to happen especially because of social media and they are superstars in their own right. But that would be unfair because that was never the intent. We never set out wanting to remake that. We adapted that film and we brought in our own perspective toward that story which was loved by so many people. It’s a fresh take. It’s Vishal’s take. It’s our take and collectively we decided to spin it off in our own way for our own target audiences.”

‘Forensic’ is currently streaming on ZEE5.

