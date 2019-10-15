Vikrant Massey Plays Demon in Anurag Kashyap's Cargo, India’s First-ever Spaceship Sci-fi Film

The teaser of Cargo, branded as 'India’s first-ever spaceship sci-fi film', starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi is out. The film is set on a spaceship called Pushpak 634A and Massey plays the demon Prahastha, who along with Tripathi's character works for the Post Death Transition services.

Cargo's teaser brings to memory landmark Hollywood films like Interstellar and Gravity but seeks inspiration from Indian mythological tales as well as folklores. A statement from the makers states that Cargo is "woven with human emotions and Indian culture."

Based on the afterlife, the film's teaser shows the two leads working with people after their death and help their transition to next life. The teaser opens with a person who asks if he is in heaven and Massey's as Prahastha says that there is no heaven or hell, and everyone who dies boards the spaceship. The teaser also takes up another aspect of Indian mythology - gods and demons. By showing Massey and Tripathi as demons who look like astronauts, gives a completely new twist to it.

Check out the teaser below:

Cargo is written and directed by Arati Kadav, who has previously worked on short films like Raavan and Time Machine. The film is jointly produced by Kadav, Anurag Kashyap, Shlok Sharma, and Navin Shetty. Vikramaditya Motwane will serve as an executive producer on the project.

Director Arati previously told Mid-day that the film was made in a budget of one-millionth of Gravity, a trademark sci-fi film based on outer space by Alfonso Cuaron. "It is the story of a spaceship that comes close to Earth every morning and waits for dead people. The spaceship doubles up as an immigration office for the dead," she said, "Each shot was planned to the last detail. We also came up with solutions to make this world authentic in terms of techniques to show zero gravity. For the design of the spaceship, we took inspiration from the bio-mechanism of jellyfish."

The film will be screened at the MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival on October 18 an 19.

