Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte Meet Uttarakhand CM Along With the Team of Forensic

Actors Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte, who has been shooting in Uttarakhand’s hill station Mussorie for their upcoming crime thriller, recently met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. According to a news report, the cast of the show along with producers Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and the entire team of the film met the Uttarakhand CM.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, director Vishal Furia said that shooting in Mussoorie has been a “dream". Furia praised the locals of the hill station and said that they stepped in to support at every turn, providing the Forensic cast and crew with a smooth and comfortable shooting schedule without any glitches. Praising the civil authorities of the state and Mussoorie, Furia said that even when they were shooting in market areas, the administration ensured that they were not disrupted and often volunteered for crowd management. Hence to extend their gratitude to the state government, the team of Forensic met with Dhami and complimented his staff and people who have been “warm and gracious hosts”.

Stationed in the idyllic hills of Mussoorie for the past few weeks, the team of Forensic including leading duo Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, actors Prachi Desai and Vindu Dara Singh along with the producers Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and the entire team of the f… pic.twitter.com/b9AJ9bcM9h— Pasand Apki (@Apki1Pasand) September 15, 2021

Actors Radhika and Vikrant had been posting pictures from Mussoorie as they shot for the thriller film in the scenic hill station. In an Instagram post shared last month, Radhika showed her digital fans how she started an early morning shoot at Mussoorie along with Vikrant. The duo was seen in their character look as Radhika held a cup of black coffee near Landour Bakehouse. Standing next to Radhika, was Vikrant who was quite rejuvenated probably because of caffeine. Captioning the post, Radhika had written, “Early morning.. High on coffee. Behind the scenes. Mussoorie.”

Earlier in July Radhika had shared the teaser of Forensic on her Instagram handle.

The actress had mentioned in the caption that she was “super excited to join the Squad at the Forensic team.”

