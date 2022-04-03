Vikrant Massey Receives ‘Legendary’ Gift from Chhapaak Director Meghna Gulzar, See What It Is

Vikrant Massey is celebrating his birthday today. The Love Hostel actor, for this special day, received a ‘legendary’ present from his Chhapaak director, Meghna Gulzar. Taking to his social media, the actor shared an image of a letter from Meghna Gulzar, who he had worked with in the Deepika Padukone starrer, Chhapaak. The letter mentioned a ‘long overdue’ present for the star from Meghna which he revealed in the next story.

Vikrant shared a picture of a pair of juttis which belonged to the iconic legend, Gulzar sahaab. Filled with gratitude the star wrote with it, “Gulzar sahaab ki pehni hui jutti…kya saubhaagya paaya hai. "

Well, that is quite the gift to receive and the versatile star is definitely feeling quite grateful for it. The actor is celebrating his birthday at home after a long shoot schedule of Gaslight in Gujarat with Sara Ali Khan. This is also his first birthday after his wedding and we wonder what plans he and Sheetal would have on the special day.

The star recently left us impressed with his impeccable performance in Love Hostel, where he played the character of Ashu. The actor, in a recent interview, revealed that he charged half for the film and said, “’Love Hostel’ happens to be that only film in my career wherein I was paid half of what I generally get paid. We knew that we had to make a movie on a stipulated budget. Right at the outset, the core priorities for the producers to not lose money. And then you realise that you have to take a pay cut. You end up taking it because you feel so strongly for the film. I don’t mind sharing on record, my team was a little apprehensive because we were not even getting paid half of what we generally get paid, but I was hell bent on doing this and we ended up doing that.”

Vikrant Massey is all set to be seen in ‘Gaslight’ opposite Sara Ali Khan and ‘Forensic’ alongside Radhika Apte.

