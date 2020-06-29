Vikrant Massey Shares Happy Pic with Fiancée Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey has shared a happy picture with his fiancée Sheetal Thakur. In a heartfelt moment, Vikrant appreciated and thanked his ladylove for everything she brought to his life. He accompanied the post with a lovely image where the couple is twinning in eyeglasses and smiling against a beautiful sunset.

The post was captioned, “Nothing extravagant about this picture...Just that one person who is my rock!!! So just thought of telling you out there, that come what may, sunshine or rain, appreciate the presence of your family & loved ones. It doesn’t matter what you do, how you live or how much money you make, THEY WILL ALWAYS BE THERE!!! Just take a moment to appreciate & thank them for whatever they bring to your life”.

Vikrant started dating his Broken but Beautiful co-star, Sheetal Thakur in 2015 and got engaged to the actress in 2019.

On the work front, Vikrant was last seen in an important role alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Next up, he has a slew of projects in his pipeline including Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The comedy satire has Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Vikrant will also be a part of the upcoming mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba. The film directed by Vinil Mathew stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. He has concluded shooting for his next comedy Ginny Weds Sunny directed by debutant Puneet Khanna. Vikrant and Yami Gautam will be seen as the titular characters.

