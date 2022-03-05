Vikrant Massey Starts Shooting for Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan Post Love Hostel Release

Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented and versatile actors of Bollywood. The actor has many a times impressed us with his boy-next-door’ roles, but recently he won hearts with action thriller role in ‘Love Hostel’ receiving a lot of praise for his performance. Now the actor has already hopped on to shoot for his next.

A source close to the actor reveals, “Vikrant is shooting for his next film ‘Gaslight’ with Sara Ali Khan in Rajkot. Both of them are having a lot of fun at the shoot and are going to be stationed there for a few weeks".

Vikrant hardly took any time to himself to celebrate the success of ‘Love Hostel’ post its release and immediately got into the shoot of his next. Fans are really excited for this project as it will see Sara Ali Khan and him paired opposite each other for the very first time.

With Love Hostel now released, Vikrant has ‘Gaslight’ with Sara Ali Khan and ‘Forensic’ with Radhika Apte in the pipeline.

It was reported in August 2021 that Bhoot Police director Pavan Kripalani was making a romantic comedy featuring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, making them collaborate for the first time ever. The film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Film and Music. However, at that time, Kripalani had dismissed all the rumours and said that his next release will not be a romantic comedy, and further details are to be decided afterwards. When asked about the cast and the genre of the film, the director stayed away from divulging any kind of details.

