Vikrant Massey Talks About His Experience Of Working With Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak

Vikrant says he's happy to have worked with people from his bucket list like Meghna and Deepika, despite being just six year old in the industry.

News18.com

October 1, 2019
Image: Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar/ Twitter

After establishing his name in the Television industry, Vikrant Massey has also started being a bankable name in Bollywood. After starting with a character roles in movies like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do and Half Girlfriend, Vikrant finally bagged his lead role opposite none other than Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak.

The movie which was recently wrapped up after being shot extensively in Delhi, the actor was asked about his overall experience working with Deepika and Meghna. The actor described the experience as 'heartwarming.'

“I never knew that this would happen so early in my career. I’m just six years old in the industry. It was an incredible experience working with Deepika and Meghna both,” he said in an interview with DNA.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

✨ And with this the #Delhi schedule comes to an end 🙏🏽❤️✨ #TimeToReload . . #chhapaak @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone @foxstarhindi A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey87) on

Vikrant further said that he knew the story about Laxmi Agrawal, on which his movie is based but denied give out any details about the movie. “I’d rather not say anything but wait for the film to come out. I can just tell you I’m proud to be associated with the incredible team and subject,” he added.

In the movie, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the character of the acid-attack survivor Laxmi. The actress had shared the look of her character, with the prosthetic make-up highlighting scars and burns, making her fans all the more excited to watch her in this new role.

Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

