Vikrant Massey Tests Positive for Covid-19

Actor Vikrant Massey updated his fans on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Instagram to post the update.

Putting up the post, he wrote in the message, “Hello all, despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self quarantine. Requesting all those who’ve come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I’m taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine."

In the same message he requested people to be careful.

He went on to write, “Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY. "

The actor will next be seen in thriller film “Love Hostel" and series “Switchh". He also has “Haseen Dilruba" slated for release along with director Santosh Sivan’s “Mumbaikar".