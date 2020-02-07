Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Vikrant Massey Thought He Would Be Fired from Lootera Because He Hit Ranveer Singh

Vikrant Massey was last seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak and has numerous films lined up in the coming months.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vikrant Massey Thought He Would Be Fired from Lootera Because He Hit Ranveer Singh
Vikrant Massey was last seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak and has numerous films lined up in the coming months.

Vikrant Massey has made his name known as an actor in television, films and the digital space. Like most actors, he has had his own journey with its ups and downs.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Vikrant Massey revealed that his first performance was for a television show at the age of 17. He went on to reveal that he cried on the set due to the director's harsh attitude. Massey's first television appearance was for the show Kahaan Hoon Main in 2004.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2013's Lootera alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. He revealed that in his first shot he accidentally hit Ranveer Singh hard but did not receive any harsh reactions from the actor.

"My first scene was shot in the city’s Film City studio with Ranveer. In the sequence, while we are staying at Pakhi’s (Sonakshi) house, Ranveer comes to my room and shakes me awake. Jolted, I pull out a gun from underneath my pillow and aim it at him. Unfortunately, when I did that, the gun’s nozzle hit Ranveer’s nose so hard, I actually heard the impact. I thought I’d be yelled at for hitting the film’s hero and be fired that very minute. Thankfully, nothing like that happened. Ranveer didn’t say a word."

Vikrant Massey was last seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak. The actor has a number of films lined up for 2020 as well. This includes Cargo, a science fiction film produced y Anurag Kashyap. He will also be appearing in Anand L. Rai's mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram