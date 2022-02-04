Vikrant Massey to Tie the Knot With His Fiance Sheetal Thakur This Year? Here is What We Know

It seems that wedding fever has taken over Bollywood. Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently tied the knot in December in an intimate ceremony. And on Thursday, February 2, Javed Akhtar gave confirmation on Farhan Akhtar’s marriage with Shibani Dandekar and said that the two will exchange wedding vows on February 21. Actress Karishma Tanna too kick-started her wedding festivities and posted adorable pictures with beau Varun Bangera from their haldi ceremony. Now, it seems that the wedding bells are ringing for actor Vikrant Massey too. As per a report, the Haseen Dillruba actor is also set to tie the knot with his fiancé Sheetal Thakur at the end of this year.

According to ETimes, Vikrant Massey had earlier hoped to get married in 2021, however, the plans were postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “As soon as he finishes his shoot, he will get married this year,” confirmed a source close to the development. But, there was no confirmation from Vikrant’s side.

In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, the Chhapaak star had shared, “Agar lockdown nahi hota toh meri shaadi ho chuki hoti (Had it not been for lockdown, I would have been married). That’s one thing that pushed me back by a few months. I was supposed to get married to Sheetal in 2020.”

Vikrant Massey, who was last seen in the film 14 Phere, alongside Kriti Kharbanda and Gauahar Khan, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in a private Roka ceremony in 2019. For the unversed, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur even featured together in the web series Broken But Beautiful.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, On the work front, the 34-year-old actor will next be seen in Forensic alongside Prachi Desai and Radhika Apte. He also has Gaslight co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

