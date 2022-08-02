CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vikrant Rona Hindi Box Office: Kiccha Sudeep Film Draws Largest Audience on Sunday, Earns Rs 2.40 Cr
1-MIN READ

Vikrant Rona Hindi Box Office: Kiccha Sudeep Film Draws Largest Audience on Sunday, Earns Rs 2.40 Cr

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2022, 10:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez in stills from Vikrant Rona.

Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez in stills from Vikrant Rona.

Vikrant Rona has received rave reviews from both audience and critics. Kiccha Sudeep has emerged as a bona fide Kannada superstar after the film's success.

The Hindi version of Vikrant Rona has been performing decently well at the box office. Surprisingly, the film, which hit the theatres on July 28, drew the largest audience to cinemas over the weekend. While the Kannada version of Vikrant Rona has been ruling the box office, the Hindi version has also managed to mint handsome money.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted the box office figures of the Hindi version of Vikrant Rona. He wrote, “Vikrant Rona Hindi goes from strength to strength in its extended opening weekend… Day 4 is more than double of Day 1, which is excellent… Mon to Thu biz crucial… Thu 1.11 cr, Fri 93 lacs, Sat 1.52 cr, Sun 2.40 cr. Total: Rs 5.96 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.” (sic)

Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep’s action-adventure film has continued the recent trend of Southern cinema reigning supreme at the domestic ticket windows. The film has reportedly grossed more than Rs 110 crore at the box office worldwide. Vikrant Rona’s box office numbers are in stark contrast to Shamshera’s performance. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer hasn’t fared well at the box office and it failed to cross Rs 50 crore even after one week. Vikrant Rona is also giving a tough competition to Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns in the Hindi belt. It is worth noting that Vikrant Rona is doing well in international markets as well.

The mystery thriller has been made on a budget of Rs 95 crore and is one the most expensive Kannada films ever made. Vikrant Rona has an engrossing premise and offers a spectacular visual spectacle to the audience

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

first published:August 02, 2022, 10:51 IST
last updated:August 02, 2022, 10:51 IST