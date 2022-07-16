Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep Drops Fun BTS Clip 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' Jacqueline Fernandez

After piquing the excitement of fans by dropping a super intriguing trailer of his much-awaited film Vikrant Rona, Kiccha Sudeepa has dropped a fun BTS clip from the song ‘Ra Ra Rakamma.’ The foot-tapping dance number sees Jacqueline Fernandez, grooving to the song.As part of the film’s promotions, the makers have released three tracks from the movie titled Hey Fakira, Lullaby, and Ra Ra Rakkamma, which took the internet by storm.

The Makkhi actor took to Twitter and posted a clip that also sees the choreographer behind Ra Ra Rakamma’s hook step. Sharing the video, Kiccha wrote, “The Man behind my RaRa Rakkamma hook step: Jani master! #VRonJuly28 @anupsbhandari@JackManjunath@AlwaysJani#VikrantRona #VRin3D .”

The clip starts from a book opening a chapter to Choreographer Jani Master’s name. As it progresses, it sees the backdrop dancers practicing the steps. We also see a delightful Jacqueline in a stunning green dress as she fist bumps with Jani. We also see the grand preparations for the song on a huge set, post which the book closes with a note that reads, “12 days to go.”

Soon after the post was shared on the micro-blogging site scores of Kiccha’s fans chimed into the comments section to express their excitement for the upcoming film.

Check the video here:

One of the fans wrote, “Sir eagerly waiting to watch u,” another fan noted, “Cannot Wait Sir .”

Backed by production houses Kichcha Creations, Shalini Arts. and Invenio Films India, William David has looked after the flick’s camera work. Ashik Kusugolli is onboard the team as the editor and B Ajaneesh Loknath has provided the tunes for Vikrant Rona.

Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience, especially Kichcha’s fans, who can’t wait to see the trailer.

This 3D pan-world drama will release in 15 languages in 55 countries including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.