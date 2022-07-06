Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa Plays Doting Father in Latest Song 'Lullaby', Watch

A new song from the upcoming Kannada film Vikrant Rona is making buzz online. Makers of the Kichcha Sudeep-starrer released the song Lullaby which depicts the relationship between a father and daughter. The song is sung by Vijay Prakash, while Anup Bhandari has written the lyrics of the song. The latest song from the Vikrant Rona album is composed by Ajaneesh B Lokanth. The lyrical music video was shared on YouTube on Tuesday and features Sudeep playing the role of a doting father.

Talking about the song Sudeep told the Cinema Express, “It is honesty, fatherhood, and unconditional love. My relationship with the daughter on-screen, my mood of wanting to do this song, the set, the atmosphere, and the script… everything came together for this song.”

Fans have also shared their reaction to the music video on YouTube. One of the top comments on the video read, “This song will trend more after release of the film. Then the audience will connect more with this song. Vijay Prakash's voice sounds great.” Another user commented, “I respect everyone who were involved in this, Seriously the best piece that I've ever seen on YouTube. Hats off to you all. Love your video.”

This is the second song released by the makers of Vikrant Rona. The makers released the first track from the Anup Bhandari directorial picturised on Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez earlier in May. The dance number titled Ra Ra Rakkamma is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz. The lyrics for the peppy dance tune has been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Vikrant Rona will be released in theatres on July 28 and is touted to be an action-packed fantasy entertainer. The movie will also portray emotional sides of the characters as the latest song suggests. Produced by Manjunath Gowda’s Shalini Arts banner and Alankar Pandian, the film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

