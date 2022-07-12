Vikrant Rona: New Song ‘Hey Fakira’ Introduces Nirup Bhandari’s Character ‘Sanju Gambhira’

The highly anticipated song from Vikrant Rona ‘Hey Fakira’ is out now. The hype about the song has been on for days before its release. The latest song ‘Hey Fakira’ is a complete treat to the ears and is as magical as it gets. It introduces Nirup Bhandari’s character Sanjeev Gambhira fondly called ‘Sanju’. Nirup essays a happy-go-lucky character in the film who is returning to his homeland. Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona has been dropping hints and tints from the film to keep the audience enticed until the release.

Watch the song here:

The actor also took to his official Twitter handle to announce the release of his song. Kichcha Sudeep wrote, “Presenting the next track #HeyFakira from #VikrantRona.”

Meanwhile, the last song ‘Lullaby’ from the playlist of Vikrant Rona was appreciated widely. Both its Hindi and Kannada versions became a fan favourite. The trailer of Vikrant Rona took a surge inside the hearts of the audience and since then every segment of the film, from the trailer to each of its songs, everything is being hailed. Apart from the already released songs, the Ajaneesh B. Loknath-composed soundtrack includes Gumma Banda Gumma and Chikki Gombe.

‘Vikrant Rona’, a mystery thriller will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th. The film starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok and is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India. The film is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures. The film will not only release in regional Indian languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and but also in some foreign languages such as Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.

