Vikrant Rona Promotions, Kiccha Sudeep Teaches Interviewer How to Pronounce Kannada

Kannada actor Sudeep, popularly known as Kiccha Sudeep, is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Vikram Rona. Recently, in an interview, where Sudeep was promoting his film, the actor was seen teaching the host how to pronounce the word Kannada.

The video, uploaded on Twitter by Chethan Sharma, instantly became the talk of the town. “Kannad Alla Kannada… loads of love bro, nam bhaashe ge ist on-spot lesson togothidheeraa to all others,” Sharma captioned the post.

Kannad alla kannada @KicchaSudeep loads of love bro, nam bhaashe ge ist on-spot lesson togothidheeraa to all others 💛♥️ pic.twitter.com/Wt8ahfXjfY — Chethan sharma (@chethans22) August 2, 2022

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep teaches the correct way to pronounce Kannada during Vikrant Rona. When the interviewer mispronounced the word Kannada, Sudeep was quick to point out her mistake. He taught the show presenter that the word was not Kannad and is in fact spelt as Kannada.

The Makkhi actor later explained that just like the language Hindi is pronounced as Hindi and not Hind, similarly, people should learn to spell Kannada as well. He further advised the interviewer to first learn to speak the name of the Kannada language properly before attempting to learn the language itself.

He even expressed his disappointment that although the names of the Tamil and Telugu languages are spelt correctly, people somehow fail to pronounce the word Kannada.

The Twitter post has been widely appreciated for pointing out the mistakes commonly made by many. They even showered praises for his recent film, Vikrant Rona in Twitter’s comment section.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is raging in the theatres as Sudeep’s fans are thrilled to see their favourite action hero perform. Apart from Sudeep, the film also casts Neetha Ashok, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudhan Rao, and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film hit the silver screens on July 28 this year. It has been released in five different languages, namely Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Kiccha Sudeep is a celebrated figure in the Kannada film industry with several phenomenal movies to his name like Makkhi, Kotigobba 3, Paliwaan, and Kiccha.

