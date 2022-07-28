Vikrant Rona: SS Rajamouli Calls Kiccha Sudeep 'First in Experimenting', Sends Him Best Wishes

Kichcha Sudeepa’s pan-India film Vikrant Rona had its much anticipated theatrical release today, July 28. Before the release, RRR director SS Rajamouli had taken to social media to pen a note of appreciation for the actor. Calling him the first to experiment and take up challenges, Rajamouli sent best wishes to Sudeepa and his team. Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, “Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can’t wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow.”

Take a look:

Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can’t wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 27, 2022

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. News18’s review of the film read, “Vikrant Rona is about Sudeep’s heroics and how he becomes the messiah of the entire village. His action sequences are super solid and are one of the major selling points of this film. Since Vikrant Rona is majorly shot indoors, it has its own shortcomings there. There’s not much you will get to see in the film in terms of locations other than a dense forest and a waterfall. The VFX of the film is decent but not as great as we have seen in recent South films.”

Meanwhile, talking of SS Rajamouli, the director delivered one of the greatest hits this year, RRR. The film starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in pivotal roles and also had the cameos of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

