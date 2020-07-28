Villain Cast In Film Starring Sushant Singh Rajput's Lookalike Named 'Nepoking,' See Pic

The film starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's look-alike Sachin Tiwari titled Suicide or Murder has cast its villain named Nepoking. Model-turned actor Rana will be playing the part of Nepoking in the film.

The Instagram VSGBinge, which is a soon-to-be launched OTT platform by the film's producer Vijay Shekhar Gupta announced the casting. “He is a Big Shot Film Producer. But he only launches star kids. Introducing #RANA as ‘The #Nepoking’ in #SuicideOrMurder,” the post read.

On July 20, the producer also released the poster featuring Sachin. The Instagram post read, "A boy from small town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) as 'The Outsider'."

The film will go on floors on September in Mumbai and Punjab. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2020.