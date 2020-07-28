MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Villain Cast In Film Starring Sushant Singh Rajput's Lookalike Named 'Nepoking,' See Pic

Sushant Singh Rajput's look-alike Sachin Tiwari in Suicide or Murder

Sushant Singh Rajput's look-alike Sachin Tiwari in Suicide or Murder

A film starring Sushant Singh Rajput's look-alike Sachin Tiwari called Suicide or Murder has named its villain, a 'big shot film producer' called 'Nepoking.'

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 11:45 PM IST
The film starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's look-alike Sachin Tiwari titled Suicide or Murder has cast its villain named Nepoking. Model-turned actor Rana will be playing the part of Nepoking in the film.

The Instagram VSGBinge, which is a soon-to-be launched OTT platform by the film's producer Vijay Shekhar Gupta announced the casting. “He is a Big Shot Film Producer. But he only launches star kids. Introducing #RANA as ‘The #Nepoking’ in #SuicideOrMurder,” the post read.

Take a look below:

He is a Big Shot Film Producer. But he only launches star kids. Introducing #RANA as 'The #Nepoking' in #SuicideOrMurder produced by @vsgbinge. @imkingsultaan @iamvijayshekhar @shamik_maulik @officialtiwarisachin @shraddhapandit @realnitinpant @vsgmusic #vsgbinge #vsgmusic #sachintiwari #bollywood #nepotism #bollywoodmafia #justiceforsushant #cbiforssr

On July 20, the producer also released the poster featuring Sachin. The Instagram post read, "A boy from small town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) as 'The Outsider'."

A boy from small town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) as 'The Outsider'. * @vsgbinge presents #SuicideOrMurder Conceived & produced by @iamvijayshekhar Directed by @shamik_maulik Music by @shraddhapandit Music on @vsgmusic * #vsgmusic #vsgbinge #sachintiwari #bollywood #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbiforsushant

The film will go on floors on September in Mumbai and Punjab. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

