English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Villains Now Treated with Dignity in Hindi Films, Says Gulshan Grover
Gulshan Grover is happy with the portrayal of negative characters.
Gulshan Grover is happy with the portrayal of negative characters.
Actor Gulshan Grover, who is fondly known as the "bad man" in Bollywood, says with mainstream heroes taking up negative characters, roles of villains in Bollywood is now treated with dignity.
Asked how he feels about mainstream actors not having any apprehensions playing negative character on screen, Gulshan told IANS at the green carpet of IIFA Rocks: "Some changes are good because the villain part has now got dignity in Hindi films. It's not looked upon as a secondary part..."
The actor is happy with the portrayal of negative characters on screen.
"The writing part of the grey or negative characters have become far more better, more research has been done in depth but the only thing is the iconic villain from Indian films has disappeared.... the performance have also changed," he said.
He also lauded his "hero friends" who are now portraying "villain roles" on the silver screen.
Talking about his upcoming work, he said: "I am in a tremendous exciting stage in my career as I have a Polish film and another film called The Man From Kathmandu.
Also Watch
Asked how he feels about mainstream actors not having any apprehensions playing negative character on screen, Gulshan told IANS at the green carpet of IIFA Rocks: "Some changes are good because the villain part has now got dignity in Hindi films. It's not looked upon as a secondary part..."
The actor is happy with the portrayal of negative characters on screen.
"The writing part of the grey or negative characters have become far more better, more research has been done in depth but the only thing is the iconic villain from Indian films has disappeared.... the performance have also changed," he said.
He also lauded his "hero friends" who are now portraying "villain roles" on the silver screen.
Talking about his upcoming work, he said: "I am in a tremendous exciting stage in my career as I have a Polish film and another film called The Man From Kathmandu.
Also Watch
-
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Join Son Taimur for His Playschool Class Group Photo
- West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Dowrich, Holder Rescue Windies on Rain-truncated Day
- Anil Kapoor Completes 35 Years (and Counting!) in Films, Read His Emotional Message Here
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Toni Kroos Relieved to Make Amends for Germany
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?