2-min read

Vin Diesel Calls Robert Downey Jr 'My Brother Bobby' in a Touching Tribute to Avengers Endgame Co-star

In an emotional post on Instagram, Vin Diesel has credited Robert Downey Jr with inspiring him to take 'Fast and Furious 9' to new heights.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
Vin Diesel Calls Robert Downey Jr 'My Brother Bobby' in a Touching Tribute to Avengers Endgame Co-star
Image: Instagram
Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has penned a heartfelt tribute to Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. Referring to Downey Jr as "My brother Bobby" in his post on Instagram, the Fast and Furious actor posted a long message crediting Downey Jr for inspiring him to take his upcoming film Fast 9 to "new heights".

Diesel shared a picture of the two actors where Downey Jr can be seen clicking a selfie with him. In his long post, Diesel refers to the fact that both of them have never won an Oscar, but that has made little difference to their stardom. "His belief in me sometimes scares me," says Diesel, adding that Downey Jr believes Fast 9 will be as big as Avengers: Endgame at the box office.

View this post on Instagram

My brother Bobby... let me tell you about this amazing individual. He has a way of giving everyone he comes in contact with so much inspiration. You see it in the roles he plays. Like me he has never won an Oscar, but that means zero when it comes to how he has affected the world. His very existence represents the power of resilience. The love you have for him pales in comparison to the love I have for his spirit. On the weekend of the highest grossing movie of all times he in the most humble way says, your next brother. Fast 9 is going to take the industry to new heights! His belief in me sometimes scares me. I never want to let anyone down. So I will do everything in my power to make sure FAST 9 is everything! I love you RDJ and your brotherhood is truly a gift of which I am eternally grateful for. #teamstark #wearegroot #disney #marvel #universal #daretodream #teamgroot #domtoretto #FAST9 #leadwithlove #bloodshot #iloveyou

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on



Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame has has had an amazing run at the Indian box office alone. It made a business of Rs 338.35 crore within two weeks of its release in India. The Marvel film has surpassed the opening weekend collections of all Hindi films and emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in India till date.

Avengers: Endgame has so far totaled over $2.3 billion worldwide, recently surpassing Titanic's all-time collections. It's currently the No. 2 film of all time globally, with just Avatar left at the top with $2.78 billion.

