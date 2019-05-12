Vin Diesel Calls Robert Downey Jr 'My Brother Bobby' in a Touching Tribute to Avengers Endgame Co-star

Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has penned a heartfelt tribute to Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. Referring to Downey Jr as "My brother Bobby" in his post on Instagram, the Fast and Furious actor posted a long message crediting Downey Jr for inspiring him to take his upcoming film Fast 9 to "new heights".Diesel shared a picture of the two actors where Downey Jr can be seen clicking a selfie with him. In his long post, Diesel refers to the fact that both of them have never won an Oscar, but that has made little difference to their stardom. "His belief in me sometimes scares me," says Diesel, adding that Downey Jr believes Fast 9 will be as big as Avengers: Endgame at the box office.Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame has has had an amazing run at the Indian box office alone. It made a business of Rs 338.35 crore within two weeks of its release in India. The Marvel film has surpassed the opening weekend collections of all Hindi films and emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in India till date.Avengers: Endgame has so far totaled over $2.3 billion worldwide, recently surpassing Titanic's all-time collections. It's currently the No. 2 film of all time globally, with just Avatar left at the top with $2.78 billion.