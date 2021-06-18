Vin Diesel Hints at Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow's Appearance in Fast and Furious 10

Meadow Walker may soon be following the footsteps of her father Paul Walker in the upcoming installment of The Fast and The Furious. On Thursday, Meadow’s Godfather and actor Vin Diesel opened up about the upcoming movie in an interview to E! News’ Daily Pop. The actor was asked if there is a possibility of the 22-year-old model making any special appearance in the upcoming Fast and the Furious 10.

Responding to the query, the 53-year-old said that he would not count anything out. Speaking about Paul’s legacy in the Fast and the Furious movies, following his demise in November 2013, Vin said that the makers accepted a bold decision, to allow his character to exist in the movies’ mythology. Vin also mentioned that the crew had stopped filming the seventh installment of the movie for about five months after Paul died in a car crash because they were wrapping their heads around what they were going to do.

Speaking about how the franchise holds a special place in his heart, Vin said that he and Paul did not just start the series but also started a “brotherhood." The actor said that their brotherhood will certainly outlive the franchise which continues to honour Paul’s memory.

The Fast and the Furious franchise will conclude with Fast 11 as Vin revealed in another interview with the Vulture this week. The actor said that there may be some fans who would want the series to continue but every good story needs a finale. However, Vin also mentioned that the Fast Universe will spread out and come up with various other stories in a similar genre.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here