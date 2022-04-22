Vin Diesel Initially Turned Down Fast and Furious 10’s Script; Know Why

Vin Diesel fans are all excited for the release of the much-awaited Hollywood flick Fast and Furious 10. The Fast & Furious series has been continuing strong for almost 20 years, with the most recent edition, F9: The Fast Saga, released in 2021. With Jason Momoa and Charlize Theron and Cardy B, getting on board on the latest Fast and Furious franchise, the flick is surely going to be more fascinating for the movie’s fans. Interestingly, Vin Diesel claims that he turned down a Fast & Furious 10 script because it did not have Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto.

As fans would know, shortly after the release of F9: The Fast Saga, it was confirmed that Dom and the rest of the core Fast & Furious crew’s tale will conclude with two final films. While details of the upcoming flick are being kept under the wraps, in his recent social media post, Diesel disclosed the movie’s title as Fast X. Other than Jason, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, and Aquaman will also be joining the star cast of the film.

In the Pacifier actor’s recent Instagram post, Diesel admits that he turned down a screenplay for Fast X that didn’t have Mia, the wife of late Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor. Diesel claims the script left him feeling “disappointed” in a long post accompanying a photo of him embracing Brewster and Walker since he views Mia as the reason for Dom and Brian’s brotherhood in the films.

For the uninitiated, Mia had a pivotal role in F9: The Fast Saga. She was noticeably missing from the preceding Fast film, The Fate of the Furious, which was released in 2017. Also, Mia and Brian’s endings were modified as a result of Walker’s untimely death during the production of Furious 7, with both characters retiring at the conclusion of the film.

Notably, the upcoming 10th and 11th instalments of the Fast & Furious films will bring the blockbuster series to a close. The films will also see Director Justin Lin return to the series after directing the previous five films.

Interestingly, Fast and the Furious stars including Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel are anticipated to return with Vin Diesel.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.