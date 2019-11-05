Vin Diesel Posts Adorable Message for Paul Walker's Daughter on Her 21st Birthday

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to wish his Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker's daughter Meadow on her 21st birthday this week. Walker tragically passed away in 2013 due to a car crash. Diesel posted a touching message on Instagram to mark Meadow's birthday, saying there is a cake waiting for her at his home.

The actor wrote, "I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry," before signing off as, "Love you kid. Uncle Vin."

Meadow too responded to the Instagram post, commenting, "Thank you so much. I can't wait to see you soon. And my little angels. Love you."

Soon after the post was shared, a number of fans wished Meadow as well, with one writing, "@meadowwalker there is absolutely no way you can be 21 already?? Hope you had a wonderful birthday. We as fans have enjoyed watching you grow up but I can't believe how time has flown by."

Another posted, "@meadowwalker happy birthday meadow , I know your dad is very proud of you and he is always with you, he is watching over you from Heaven. Much hugs and prayers and hope you have had a blessed birthday , the Brady family."

Diesel, had earlier in September shared a long and emotional post on Paul Walker's 46th birth anniversary, remembering the late actor and mentioning Meadow as well.

