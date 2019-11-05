Vin Diesel Posts Adorable Message for Paul Walker's Daughter on Her 21st Birthday
Vin Diesel shared a special wish for the daughter of his Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker, who tragically died in a car accident in 2013.
Images: Instagram
Vin Diesel took to Instagram to wish his Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker's daughter Meadow on her 21st birthday this week. Walker tragically passed away in 2013 due to a car crash. Diesel posted a touching message on Instagram to mark Meadow's birthday, saying there is a cake waiting for her at his home.
The actor wrote, "I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry," before signing off as, "Love you kid. Uncle Vin."
Meadow too responded to the Instagram post, commenting, "Thank you so much. I can't wait to see you soon. And my little angels. Love you."
Soon after the post was shared, a number of fans wished Meadow as well, with one writing, "@meadowwalker there is absolutely no way you can be 21 already?? Hope you had a wonderful birthday. We as fans have enjoyed watching you grow up but I can't believe how time has flown by."
Another posted, "@meadowwalker happy birthday meadow , I know your dad is very proud of you and he is always with you, he is watching over you from Heaven. Much hugs and prayers and hope you have had a blessed birthday , the Brady family."
View this post on Instagram
I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin
Diesel, had earlier in September shared a long and emotional post on Paul Walker's 46th birth anniversary, remembering the late actor and mentioning Meadow as well.
View this post on Instagram
So much to tell you... so much to share... as you know, we have been filming in Scotland. We threw a party for the crew last night in appreciation for all of their hard work. It was one of those moments that so often in the past we were together smiling and getting everyone drunk, especially Justin. Haha. Who by the way would make you so proud with what he is accomplishing with this film. Nathalie was there, in her loving spirit. Oh, and John Cena was there, who you would just love. His gratitude is palpable... and knowing you, you would just want him to win. This week the studio came to meet about the next chapter, your ears were ringing again. You would have gotten a kick out of the fact that we met in a chapel. It was profound... normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change... from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to... your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday... it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place.
