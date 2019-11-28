Vin Diesel Posts Shirtless Picture to Mark the End of Longest Filming Shoot of His Career for Fast 9

Vin Diesel will be seen behind the wheel once again to reprise his role as Dominic Toretto in Fast & Furious 9. The 52-year-old actor has been documenting the arduous production process on Instagram. On Wednesday, he posted a picture of his ripped body to announce that the filming process is finally over.

The photo showed him sporting some khaki cargo shorts while at the gym. The actor posted a long caption, saying that Fast 9 was the longest filming shoot of his career.

"Before entering the next character and film project... so much to be excited about... Fast continuation, Xander Cage, Riddick... Groot. Not to mention the possibilities of Witch Hunter and the follow up to Bloodshot..."

Hinting at the Thanksgiving holiday, Diesel said that it was the perfect time to take a little break. "I must take a minute to center. To celebrate the wonderful family I have been blessed with. So grateful for the Holidays. Perfect timing I might add," he wrote.

He recently shared a video of himself in the gym as he teased the name of one of his co-stars while using an ab wheel. Diesel also shared a photo of himself with co-star Michelle Rodriguez, with whom he starred alongside in the original 2001 film. Rapper Cardi B has also joined the latest installment, with whom he posted a video while chilling behind-the-scenes, reported Daily Mail.

The film franchise follows a crew of street racers that dabble in the criminal underworld. Fast & Furious 9 will hit theaters in May 2020.

