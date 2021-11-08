Vin Diesel Publicly Urges Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to Return as Hobbs in Fast 10

Vin Diesel has publicly urged Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to return to Fast And Furious franchise for the upcoming 10th film to play his cop character Luke Hobbs years after they started their feud and Johnson exited the franchise for his spin-off movie series Hobbs and Shaw with Jason Statham.

Sharing a still with Johnson from Fast Five, which marked his entry into the action film franchise back in 2011, Diesel wrote on Instagram, “My little brother Dwayne. The time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes. But the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10. I say this out of love. But you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny (sic)."

Fast and Furious franchise suffered from a tiff between the two of the biggest stars in the franchise during the filming of the eighth film. Johnson and Diesel reportedly did not get along during the shoot and eventually fell off. The Rock is now headlining Hobbs and Shaw franchise with Jason Statham while Vin continues to lead the F and F franchise, of which he is also a producer.

Reports of the pair’s feud first surfaced in 2016 when they filmed the eighth movie of the franchise, The Fate of the Furious. During the last week of filming, The Rock posted on social media that some people on set “conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s–t to do anything about it anyway. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

