Vin Diesel Reveals How Kobe Bryant Would Comfort Him After Paul Walker's Death

The sudden death of legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant had shaken his fans around the world. Of the many celebrities sharing their best moments and stories with Bryant is Vin Diesel.

Vin Diesel addressed the passing away of Kobe Bryant at the recent trailer launch of his upcoming Fast and Furious 9. Talking about the player, Diesel revealed that Bryant would often get in touch with him following Paul Walker's death to check up how he would be coping with it.

"It's such a shock for us. The world was rocked to the core. He made this world a better world, and for some reason... obviously, there's the Pablo comparison, the Paul Walker comparison, but what's ironic is that [Kobe] would say to me, 'How are you doing? I know you miss your brother, Pablo."

Earlier Vin Diesel had also shared a picture of himself with Kobe Bryant sharing his condolences for the latter's family.

Vin Diesel had also talked about missing his former co-star Paul Walker. He revealed that after every Fast and Furious film, Paul Walker would always express his excitement for the future of the franchise.

"He's always with me wherever I go. He's a huge part of why we make these movies. And why we want them to be so significant. He was the one that was with me 20 years ago when this all started. And after every one of the sequels, after a premiere, him and I would walk off and he would say, 'The best one is still in the can.' That drives you to make the most powerful film you can make."

Fast and Furious 9 will see the return of former Fast and Furious director Justin Lin. Apart from recurring cast members, the film will also introduce John Cena who will be playing Vin Diesel's on-screen brother.

