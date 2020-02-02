Vin Diesel Reveals the Reason He Considered John Cena For Fast and Furious 9

John Cena's debut into the Fast and Furious franchise has left fans feeling very excited. The wrestler will be playing the role of Vin Diesel's onscreen brother Jakob Toretto.

In a recent interview with ET, Vin Diesel revealed one of the reasons that made him consider John Cena for the role. Diesel stated that once in every blue moon he feels his former co-star Paul Walker guiding him in his life and work. He claims to have felt a similar kind of sign when considering Cena for Fast and Furious 9.

"[Cena] came to meet me at my gym right before we were shipping out to make the movie, and I put a post on Instagram that said, 'Thank you, Pablo,' because I felt like someone had brought me the right person to play Jakob."

In Fast and Furious 9, John Cena plays Jakob Toretto, Dominic (Vin Diesel)'s younger brother who has always been very competitive against his brother and strives to be better than him.

Vin Diesel had talked about feeling Paul Walker's influence while revealing John Cena as part of the upcoming film's cast. In an Instagram video he had said, "I know this sounds crazy but every blue moon, I feel like Pablo up there sends me someone. Another soldier for the fight for truth. And today, someone came by the Toretto gym that speaks to what Pablo would have brought me. All love always."

Thank you Pablo.

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast and Furious 9 is set to hit theaters on May 22.

