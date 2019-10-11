Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Vin Diesel Says Fans Will be Blown Away by John Cena in Fast & Furious 9

Hollywood star Vin Diesel is all praise for his upcoming film "Fast & Furious 9" co-star John Cena.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vin Diesel Says Fans Will be Blown Away by John Cena in Fast & Furious 9
Image courtesy: Vin Diesel/ Instagram

Hollywood star Vin Diesel is all praise for his upcoming film "Fast & Furious 9" co-star John Cena.

Diesel on Thursday took to Twitter and uploaded a video in which he is seen sharing updates about the film and his experience of working with the wrestling champ Cena, reports people.com.

"Week 16… ‘Fast 9' and it truly is as Jordana (Brewster) says, a bittersweet moment because someone who I've had the great pleasure of working with, John Cena, is finally filming his last day," Diesel said in the video.

He also promised that people would be blown away by Cena's performance in the thriller.

"I have to tell you when you see him in this movie, when you see his character come to life you will be blown away. You are going to be ecstatic about what he's contributed to this saga. I'm so so so proud of him, I can't even put it into words," Diesel added.

Cena also teased the film to fans, saying: "I know a lot of you are asking questions: What do you do in the movie? Why are you here? What can you expect? I have many of those answers - but you're going to have to wait and see."

"You are in for a wild ride," Cena added. "Fast & Furious 9" is set to release in May 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram