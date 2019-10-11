Vin Diesel Says Fans Will be Blown Away by John Cena in Fast & Furious 9

Hollywood star Vin Diesel is all praise for his upcoming film "Fast & Furious 9" co-star John Cena.

Diesel on Thursday took to Twitter and uploaded a video in which he is seen sharing updates about the film and his experience of working with the wrestling champ Cena, reports people.com.

"Week 16… ‘Fast 9' and it truly is as Jordana (Brewster) says, a bittersweet moment because someone who I've had the great pleasure of working with, John Cena, is finally filming his last day," Diesel said in the video.

He also promised that people would be blown away by Cena's performance in the thriller.

"I have to tell you when you see him in this movie, when you see his character come to life you will be blown away. You are going to be ecstatic about what he's contributed to this saga. I'm so so so proud of him, I can't even put it into words," Diesel added.

Cena also teased the film to fans, saying: "I know a lot of you are asking questions: What do you do in the movie? Why are you here? What can you expect? I have many of those answers - but you're going to have to wait and see."

"You are in for a wild ride," Cena added. "Fast & Furious 9" is set to release in May 2020.

