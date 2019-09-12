Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vin Diesel Shares Behind the Scenes Video of Fast & Furious 9, Leaving Fans Excited

Fast & Furious 9 is being shot in Edinburgh, and the film's star Vin Diesel shared a video of him delivering a shot on the streets of the city.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
Vin Diesel Shares Behind the Scenes Video of Fast & Furious 9, Leaving Fans Excited
Image courtesy: Vin Diesel/ Instagram
Vin Diesel is currently filming the ninth installment of Fast & Furious and it's behind the scenes action seems pretty exciting. The actor shared a video on Instagram, showing a car chase scene that took place on the Royal Mile in the Old Town of the Scottish city.

Police cars shoot past while a black car speeds into the shot before skidding to a sudden halt. Vin then gets out the car to look around dramatically as camera operators run towards the car. It seemed like quite a classic Fast & Furious shoot.

"Fast 9 week 12! There are many considerations when filming in the open streets, in a beast like this... none more important than safety. Civilians, crew... blessed and grateful," Vin posted alongwith the video.

Filming is taking place in Edinburgh. Edinburgh Live reported that several residents of the city had been spotting exciting signs of the film. Locals have been posting photographs of what they suspect are expensive super cars used in the film, hidden under tarpaulin. Others have witnessed stunt actors filming feats including jumping out of a third-floor window and off a bridge.

Fast & Furious 9 is scheduled for a 2020 release. This film franchise has been struck with several tragedies over the course of years. Actor Paul Walker was killed in 2013 in a car accident which, however, was not linked to the film directly.

At one point, filming of Fast & Furious 9 was abandoned after Vin's stunt double obtained serious head injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. Vin was said to be "tearful" and in "total shock" after Joe Watts plunged 30 feet off a balcony and was put into an induced coma. He has since been moved from intensive care and is now in a stable condition, though he remains in hospital.

