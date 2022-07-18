Vin Diesel Turns 55: Did You Know 'The Fast and The Furious' Star’s Real Name is Mark Sinclair?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIN DIESEL: Admired for his acting skills, Vin Diesel rose to prominence for essaying the role of Dominic Toretto in one of the most successful action film franchises in the world – Fast & Furious. Today marks the 55th birthday of the famous action hero.

On this special occasion, we bring you a few fascinating facts about his career and personal life:

Before Ben Affleck signed the titular role of Daredevil in 2003, Vin Diesel was reportedly in talks to portray the character. However, he turned down the offer because he wanted to focus on the filming of Rob Cohen’s XXX. Vin Diesel’s macho personality is sometimes accentuated using tattoos on big screens but in real life, the actor doesn’t have anything inked on himself. Before entering the acting world, Vin Diesel had a keen interest in rapping and breakdancing. Although very little has been known about his music and dance career. Vin Diesel’s association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an extremely well-known fact among his followers. The actor has lent his voice to one of the famous Guardians Of The Galaxy character Groot. But did you know prior to this he has also done voiceover for one of Warner Brothers’ animated movies? Yes, you heard it right, Diesel is the voice of The Iron Giant. While Vin Diesel has now become one of the most bankable actors in the Hollywood film industry, the road to success wasn’t an easy one for him. Diesel did not just act in his first film, he was also the writer, director, and producer of the project titled Multi Facial. Post this, he self-made another movie titled Strays. It was these two films that impressed the evergreen filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Upon seeing his potential, Spielberg offered Diesel his breakout role in Saving Private Ryan. Vin Diesel was introduced to acting after participating in theatres. His father was a theatre coach. Using a stage name is not a new thing in the acting world. Speaking of which, even Vin Diesel walked down the same path to mark his debut in the entertainment fraternity. He was born Mark Sinclair. Vin Diesel also has a fraternal twin named Paul Vincent Sinclair.

