Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious 9 Stunt Double in Coma After Serious Head Injury on Set
The stuntman received severe head injuries after a fall at the Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, where the film was being shot.
"Fast and Furious 9" is dodging a 2019 release with 2020 in sight. (Image: Universal Pictures)
A stuntman was severely injured on the sets of Fast & Furious 9 after which the production on the film was halted. The crew member has been admitted to a hospital. He received severe head injuries after a fall at the Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, where the film was being shot.
A spokesperson for Universal Studios confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.
"We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen. We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation," the representative said.
The authorities said the injured man was taken to a hospital through an air ambulance.
"An ambulance, three ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Leavesden Studios shortly before midday today (July 22), following reports of a man injured in a fall.
One patient with a serious head injury was transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance," they said.
As per The Sun, the man has been put into a coma after plunging 30ft in the horrific accident. Diesel, 52, was said to be in “total shock” and "choking back tears" as he watched Joe Watts fall on his head as he performed a stunt in the actor's place.
The shooting on the new film, which has a release date of May 2020, started last month.
Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Chris Ludacris Bridges are returning to the action series, with new entrant John Cena.
Justin Lin, who was at the helm of franchise's third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments, is directing the new film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over PUBG, Indian Air Force is Releasing a Mobile Game Complete with 'Gunslinger Moustache'
- Andre Russell Prepares for India with Late Evening Nets Session
- 3-Year-Old ‘Very Good’ Pomeranian Dog Abandoned in Kerala Over ‘Illicit Relationship’
- ISRO's 'Akshay Kumar' Fan Moment is Adorable but the List is Incomplete Without Jaadu
- 'A Technical Feat': Missing For 50 years, French Submarine Found on Mediterranean Seabed