Vin Diesel's New Pic from 'Fast And Furious 9' Sets Teases Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner Returning

The Fast and the Furious franchise has not been the same since its seventh installment. It saw the character of Brian Conner walk away from the central team owing to the death of Paul Walker. Even though walker passed away while the production on Furious 7 was underway, the remainder of his scenes were shot with the help of his brothers Caleb and Cody Walker and a little bit of CGI.

Now, protagonist Vin Diesel's latest Instagram post suggests that Brian Conner might make a comeback through Cody Walker again.

On Sunday, Vin Diesel shared an Instagram post revealing that Cody Walker had visited him on the sets of Fast & Furious 9 which is currently being shot. In the post, Diesel stated that "something special always happens whenever Cody comes to visit production" now whether this was a friendly visit or work-related is not known.

Speculations about the character of Brian Conner returning is fuelled by the fact that Jordana Brewster will be returning to the franchise with FF9. Her return has fans guessing if we will see a short glimpse of Brian Conner if not for the entire film. In the past after shooting for FF7 both the Walker brothers had also stated that they were open to playing Paul's character in the future.

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast & Furious 9 will hit the theaters on May 22, 2020.

