Vinay Pathak: I've Gotten All Kinds of Opportunities Despite Being Typecast As Comic Actor

Vinay Pathak, who is known for his films Khosla Ka Ghosla, Aaja Nachle, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Bheja Fry, is one of the actors in Bollywood who has been front lining the comic genre for a long time now. However, despite the tag of a comic actor, Pathak feels lucky to have had the opportunity of trying out several kinds of characters. He says, he doesn’t look at the character but at the story, which is the most important element for him.

“When you think of an actor you think of that actor’s personality, look and disposition in a specific way. You have a memory of that actor by the work they have done. Hence the typecast, and it is rightly so. You know an actor for mostly the work they have done, the work you have liked and the work that has become popular so that’s how people get typecast. Whereas I consider myself very lucky that despite being typecast as a comic actor I have gotten all kinds of opportunities, different kinds of stories, and also through different kinds of mediums. So I don’t have that major complaint. It is not a character I look for, it is the story," he expressed.

He was recently seen in Amazon miniTV’s anthology series Kaali Peeli Tales opposite Soni Razdan where the actors played a divorced couple reuniting for their daughter’s marriage. Recalling a memorable moment from the shoot, he explained how a bottle of wine brought their on-screen characters together and also served as a bonding moment for the team after the shoot.

“It was a two days shoot and as you can see, it is a very light film. Every scene had those moments when we cracked up and laughed but there is one very interesting thing that happened. There is a bottle of wine in the script, that the father is trying to open and the mother of the girl is saying we can have a drink before the guests (daughter’s partner’s family) arrive. Then the two start discussing how they are vegetarians despite being Punjabi and suddenly a separated, divorced couple become one in judging how a Punjabi family doesn’t take alcohol. I remember the scene happened on both the days of shoot and when we took the final shot and it was wrapped up, we actually opened that bottle and finished it amongst all of us including the whole unit and the team," the actor shared.

Pathak added that the three things that attracted him to the script were its idea, the way it was written and Soni Razdan’s presence in it. He was also all praises of director Adeeb Rais. “It was fantastic working with him as Adeeb is a writer-director on top of his game and he knows what he was doing. The audience should check out his work because he is going to be a name to reckon with in the coming years," Pathak concluded.

