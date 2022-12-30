Vinay Rai Is All Set To Play The Bad Guy In Mammootty's Christopher

Films, especially those which belong to the action genre, are often incomplete without a menacing villain. If we talk about the Malayalam film Industry, actor Vinay Rai tops the list of the most ferocious antagonists. The Doctor actor is once again ready to flaunt his grey shades in the B Unnikrishnan-directorial Christopher. Mammootty has unveiled Vinay’s character Sitaram Trimurthi via a poster on Facebook.

Mammootty, who will star as a lead in the film, has shared two posters of Vinay in which he is seen flaunting his chiseled body. On his back, he has got the tattoo of a dragon, which can be a metaphor for his character as well. His first look has made the viewers ecstatic and they are keenly looking forward to this movie. Apart from Mammootty and Vinay, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Amala Paul, Sneha, Shine Tom Chacko and Jinu Joseph will also essay key roles in Christopher. Mammootty will play a cop in Christopher, which is touted to be an action thriller.

Vinay’s fans are every bit excited about Christopher. They are waiting with great anticipation to know what Vinay has got in store for them.

Apart from Christopher, Vinay will play a villain in Prashanth Varma’s Hanu Man, starring Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer in the lead roles. Rana Daggubati had unveiled Vinay’s first look on Twitter for this film, which shows him dressed in a long jacket. He is standing in front of the temple with an army of men and surveillance robots. He is also wearing a gas mask and eye patch, which creates a dreadful look.

Rana wrote in the caption, “Every kid aspires to be a Superhero. But only a Mad man will pursue it. Presenting, the ‘Man of Doom’ MICHAEL aka @VinayRai1809 from #HanuMan A @PrasanthVarma Film #SuperHeroHanuMan.”

Touted to be a superhero flick, Hanu Man’s first glimpse has won a lot of applause for its visual effects, unique storyline and other aspects.

