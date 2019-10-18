Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vince Gilligan Reveals Why El Camino Missed Four Major Breaking Bad Characters

'El Camino', through flashbacks, involved a number of 'Breaking Bad' characters into the film. Read below to find out why some of them never returned on-screen.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad spin-off El Camino, which recently released on Netflix, included a lot of callbacks and included most of the show's important characters appearing for a while on-screen. The film also included Bryan Cranston appearing as Walter White in a flashback. Despite several nods, there were some characters who did not appear in the film.

Vince Gilligan recently opened up about why these characters were not in the film. Talking about it to Rolling Stone he said, "Primarily, I do want to see what happened to Skyler and Walt Jr. and Marie. I just couldn’t figure out how to work them in. If they laid eyes on Jesse, they’d immediately call the cops on him. And I wouldn’t blame them. But you don’t want to see that. I couldn’t think of a reason they’d believably wind up interacting. It’s not like they’d be trying to help him out."

Another character that Vince Gilligan hoped to rope into the story was Gus Fring, owner of Los Pollos Hermanos. The character appeared for three seasons on the show. While Gilligan was not able to include his character in the film, he did nod towards the character in a very subtle manner. Gilligan said, "We have a quick time-lapse shot of the Pollos Hermanos, which is now a Twisters — it’s been rebranded, it says under new ownership on the sign. We’ve got shout-outs to things like that. I remember thinking during the plotting process, ‘It’d be cool too if we could see Giancarlo Esposito. Could we see Gus in a flashback?’ But I couldn’t figure that out either. You just go where the story takes you."

El Camino was released on October 11 and received favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Read: El Camino- A Breaking Bad Movie Review: Aaron Paul's Performance Aside, Film is a Big Letdown

