Vincy Sony’s Character From Lal Jose’s Solamante Theneechakal Revealed

Malayalam filmmaker Lal Jose is currently busy with his upcoming film, Solamante Theneechakal. The movie will see actor Joju George in the lead role. Written by PG Prageesh, Solamante Theneechakal is touted to be a romantic thriller. So far, three characters from the film have been revealed. The latest one is actress Vincy Sony’s character. Unveiling her character Glyna Thomas to fans, Vincy shared a poster on Instagram. In the poster, Vincy is seen dressed as a policewoman.

Fans were super excited to see Vincy in the police avatar, following which they showered the actor with tons of compliments in the comment section. Further, by sharing a character introduction video, Vincy thanked her fans “for the amazing response” for her character Glyna Thomas.

Recently, Vincy also updated her fans that she has completed the dubbing for the film, Solomante Theneechakal.

Earlier, the YouTube channel of Manorama Music songs shared the introduction video of two characters of Shambu as Sharath and Darsana as Suja.

In March, director Lal Jose unveiled the title poster of Solamante Theneechakal on Instagram. In a recent interview with Kochi Times, writer Prageesh said that the story of Solomante Theneechakal revolves around two women police officers, who live on the outskirts of Kochi, and the story progresses with various turning points in their lives.

While Vidyasagar will be composing the songs for the film, Ajmal Sabu will be in charge of the cinematography. The editing section will be handled by Ranjan Abraham. As far as the star cast is concerned, Solamante Theneechakal will also feature actors Aurora Adya, and Addis Akkara. Their characters are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Lal Jose’s recent outing was with the film Meow, which was released in 2021.

